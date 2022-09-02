Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Head to Head Contrast

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sylvamo pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90% Sylvamo 3.21% 136.59% 13.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mativ and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mativ and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.52 $88.90 million $2.47 9.79 Sylvamo $3.50 billion 0.55 $331.00 million $2.76 15.91

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylvamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mativ and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Mativ.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Mativ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

