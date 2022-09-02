SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084226 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.