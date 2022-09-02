Swarm Fund (SWM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $612,806.41

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Swarm Fund has a market capitalization of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028800 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Swarm Fund (SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

