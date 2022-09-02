SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $569.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $401.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

