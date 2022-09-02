SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.61 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $139.47 million and approximately $42.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085956 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,315,310 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

