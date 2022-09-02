Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Scoullar 573,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd.

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

