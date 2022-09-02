Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Summerset Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Scoullar 573,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd.

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

