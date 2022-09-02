Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.79 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.92 or 0.00089501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,472 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.