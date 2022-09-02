Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Shares Down 0.4%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.