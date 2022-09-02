StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.