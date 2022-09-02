StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.14.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
