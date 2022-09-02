StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

