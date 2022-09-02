StockNews.com Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.31. CDW has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CDW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.