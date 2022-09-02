StockNews.com Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

