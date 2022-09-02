StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 5.1 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

