StockNews.com Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GTN stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gray Television by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

