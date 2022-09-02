StockNews.com Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

