StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.