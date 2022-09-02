StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.
Institutional Trading of Community Financial
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
