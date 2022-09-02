Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,499 call options on the company. This is an increase of 194% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,531 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JDST. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,199,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 1,045,885 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 247,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 10.2 %

JDST traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

