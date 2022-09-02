Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

