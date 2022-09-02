Sterling Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.09. 9,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.