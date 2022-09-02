Sterling Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 252,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,723. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

