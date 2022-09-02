Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.3% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

