Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco lifted its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.46. 7,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,302. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

