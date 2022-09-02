Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 18,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,641. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.