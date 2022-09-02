Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,132,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,547,000 after purchasing an additional 141,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,077,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

