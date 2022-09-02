STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,430,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 1.4% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $745,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 1.5 %

STERIS Increases Dividend

STE stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.15. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.