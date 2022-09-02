Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stericycle by 66.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

