Stephen W. Hipp Buys 26,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 26,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $103,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Priority Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.12. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 268,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Priority Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

