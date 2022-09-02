Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

