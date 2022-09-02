Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Stock Down 2.1 %

SRT opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth $52,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

