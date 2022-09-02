Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 162,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.