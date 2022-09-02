Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 231,440 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.22% of Starbucks worth $202,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.90. 335,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

