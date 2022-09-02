Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,038 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 440,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,735. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

