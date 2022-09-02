Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Stantec stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 261,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

