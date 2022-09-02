SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 204.10 ($2.47) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

