Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 11463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

