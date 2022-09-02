Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,569. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

