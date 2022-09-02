Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $5,017,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,039,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 329,751 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

