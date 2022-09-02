Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.