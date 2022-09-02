Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
