Splintershards 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $44.53 million and $1.78 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002184 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000230 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00082620 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 911,386,465 coins and its circulating supply is 807,593,554 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

