Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Spire Global stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 819,566 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

