Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.08.
OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
