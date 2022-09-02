Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

Spire Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

