Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.94

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 331073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

