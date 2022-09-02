SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

