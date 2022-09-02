SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. 195,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,673. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

