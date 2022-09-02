SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,673. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

