SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.31

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.31 and traded as low as $67.96. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 763,920 shares traded.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

