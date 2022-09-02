Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,447 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for approximately 7.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 2.11% of Sonos worth $76,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 146.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,989. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,387. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

