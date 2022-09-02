SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 3.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 12,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,462,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
SomaLogic Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $649.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.