SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 3.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 12,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,462,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $649.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

