SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0000

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $208,297.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.